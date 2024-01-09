Los Angeles Times executive editor steps down after fraught tenure

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The executive editor of the Los Angeles Times is stepping down after a 2 1/2-year tenure at the newspaper. Kevin Merida’s time at the paper spanned the coronavirus pandemic and three Pulitzer Prizes, as well as layoffs and contentious contract talks with the newsroom’s union. Merida’s last day will be Friday. He and the paper’s owner, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, said they mutually agreed on the departure. Merida joined the newspaper in June 2021 after leading an ESPN unit focused on race, culture and sports. The Times said the news organization has fallen well short of its digital subscriber goals and needs a revenue boost to sustain the newsroom and its digital operations.

