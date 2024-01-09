No charges to be filed in death of toddler who fell into cistern during day care at Vermont resort

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (AP) — State police say no criminal charges will be filed in the death of a 3-year-old boy who fell into an underground cistern and was seriously injured in July while attending a day care program at a Vermont resort. The boy who was injured at Smugglers’ Notch Resort died days later at the University of Vermont Medical Center. State police said they have completed their investigation into his death. They gave their findings to the office of the Lamoille County state’s attorney, which determined that no criminal charges will be filed. Police say the Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the state’s Department for Children and Families, which oversees licensed day care providers, have been doing their own reviews of the incident.

