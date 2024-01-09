Polish police arrest 2 convicted politicians with former government who took refuge with president

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish police have arrested two politicians convicted of abuse of power who had taken refuge for hours in the palace of President Andrzej Duda. The arrests, reportedly made inside the palace, mark a dramatic escalation of a standoff between the new and previous governments. The development is the latest in the escalating dispute between the new government, led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and the conservative Law and Justice party that governed Poland for eight years until its election defeat last year. The prime minister claimed that the president was obstructing justice by giving the wanted men refuge.

