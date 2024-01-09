South Carolina no longer has the least number of women in its Senate after latest swearing-in

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The swearing-in of South Carolina’s sixth woman to the state Senate means the state no longer has the lowest percentage of women in its upper chamber in the United States. Columbia Democrat Tamekia Isaac Devine took office Tuesday as the General Assembly’s 2024 session began. She won a special election after the death of Sen. John Scott. Devine’s election means women now make up 13% of the South Carolina Senate, up from a lowest-in-the-nation 10%. Her new position means the state passed Alabama, West Virginia and Louisiana on the percentage of women in the upper chamber.

