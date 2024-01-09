UN Security Council to vote on a resolution demanding Houthi rebels stop attacks on Red Sea shipping

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has scheduled a vote Wednesday on a resolution that would condemn and demand an immediate halt to attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on merchant and commercial vessels in the Red Sea area. The U.S. draft resolution, obtained by The Associated Press, says at least two dozen Houthi attacks are impeding global commerce “and undermine navigational rights and freedoms as well as regional peace and security.” The Iranian-backed Houthis have said they launched the attacks with the aim of ending Israel’s offensive in the Gaza Strip. The resolution would demand the release of the first ship the Houthis attacked on Nov. 19, the Galaxy Leader, which has links to an Israeli company.

