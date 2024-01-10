A dinghy carrying migrants hit rocks in Greece, killing 2 people in high winds

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say two migrants have been killed and eight others rescued in Greece after a dinghy crashed into rocks in high winds on the island of Lesbos. The incident occurred near the resort town of Thermi on the east of the island, facing the nearby coast of Turkey. A search has been launched for others believed to be on the boat but it remained unclear how many made it onto land. Lesbos remains a transit point for illegal migration into the European Union despite rigorous patrolling by the Greek coast guard and the EU border protection agency Frontex.

