Court again delays racketeering trial against activist accused in violent ‘Stop Cop City’ protest

ATLANTA (AP) — A racketeering trial in Georgia is again being delayed for the first defendant indicted in protests against the planned police training facility critics call “Cop City.” Opening arguments had been expected to begin in the case against 19-year-old Ayla King of Massachusetts. A jury was seated in the case in December but the presiding judge delayed opening arguments until after the holidays. On Wednesday, the defense argued the delay infringed on King’s right to a speedy trial. The judge rejected the argument but delayed the case anyway because the defense is appealing that decision. King the first of the 61 defendants to stand trial.

