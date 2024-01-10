Donald Trump enjoys a relaxed Fox News town hall while top Republican rivals have fiery debate

NEW YORK (AP) — While GOP presidential candidates Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley met in a sharp CNN debate that brought out clear differences, Donald Trump provided clear counterprogramming. He appeared Wednesday on a Fox News town hall at the same time as his rivals debated, where he was barely challenged and met with cheers. It was his first live appearance on Fox News since 2022, and unpleasant topics like Trump’s false election claims, the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection and the court cases against the former president were barely touched upon. One audience member blurted out “love you” after he took her question.

