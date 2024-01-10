Ice dancer Sorensen exits Canadian championship amid sexual assault allegations
By The Associated Press
Canadian ice dancing champion Nikolaj Sorensen, who is under investigation for alleged sexual assault, and his skating partner Laurence Fournier Beaudry have withdrawn from this week’s Canadian figure skating championships in Calgary, Alberta. USA Today reported last week that Canada’s Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner is investigating Sorensen over an alleged 2012 sexual assault of an American figure skating coach and former skater in Hartford, Connecticut. Sorensen denied the allegation in an Instagram post Tuesday, but said he and Fournier Beaudry were withdrawing from the championship because they believed their participation would be a distraction.