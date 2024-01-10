Japan’s nuclear safety agency orders power plant operator to study the impact of Jan. 1 quake

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s nuclear safety regulators have told the operator of a nuclear power plant in the area hit by a powerful New Year’s Day quake to study its potential impact. The Nuclear Regulation Authority asked for further investigation even though initial assessments showed its cooling systems and ability to contain radiation remained intact. The magnitude 7.6 quake and dozens of strong aftershocks left 206 people dead and caused small tsunami. Hokuriku Electric Power Co., the plant’s operator, reported it had successfully dealt with damage to transformers, temporary outages and sloshing of spent fuel cooling pools due to the quakes. Japan is alert to troubles after meltdowns at the a plant in Fukushima triggered by quakes and a massive tsunami.

