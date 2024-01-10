Moscow court rejects lawsuit against ‘almost naked’ party that caused scandal in Russia

A court in Moscow has rejected a class-action lawsuit against a Russian TV presenter that sought $11 million in moral damages after she hosted a party where guests were encouraged to show up wearing next to nothing. The suit against Anastasia Ivleeva was one element of a scandal that erupted after her bash at a Moscow nightclub last month. Conservative legislators, bloggers and others unleashed a storm of criticism, contending the images of the party that circulated online were unseemly, even unpatriotic, for a country embroiled in war. Several of Russia’s biggest pop-culture figures have issued public statements seeking forgiveness for attending.

