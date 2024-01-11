A frigid spell hits the Northwest as storm forecast cancels flights and classes across the US

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An approaching storm is expected to deliver snow to Portland, Oregon, a city more accustomed to winter rain. It’s one of a number of sprawling storms bringing everything from what the National Weather Service called “life-threatening wind chills” in South Dakota to the possibility of tornadoes in the South. School and flights were canceled in advance in parts of the South and Midwest. Republican contestants campaigning ahead of Monday’s Iowa caucuses were contending with a blizzard warning covering most of the state. Advocates are particularly worried about homeless people as well as older residents who might be snowed or iced in, especially in the Pacific Northwest, where the winters are typically mild.

