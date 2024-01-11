Blinken sees a path to Gaza peace, reconstruction and regional security after his Mideast tour

CAIRO (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has wrapped up his latest urgent Mideast tour in talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi. American officials claim modest success in getting regional leaders on board with general planning for construction and governance in Gaza after Israel’s war with Hamas ends. Blinken secured support from previously reluctant Arab and Muslim nations to begin such planning in discussions with the leaders of Turkey, Jordan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain over the weeklong mission, ending Thursday. Those countries and Greece have pledged to participate in the planning, although precise contributions have yet to be determined.

