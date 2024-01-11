Grenade explosion in Afghanistan’s capital kills 2 people and wounds 12 in Shiite neighborhood

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Police say a grenade explosion in Afghanistan’s capital has killed two people and wounded 12 in a Shiite neighborhood of Kabul. It was the second deadly blast in the Dasht-e-Barchi area in less than a week. The explosion occurred outside a commercial center in mid-afternoon. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the blast, but the Islamic State group’s affiliate in Afghanistan has repeatedly targeted Dasht-e-Barchi. The United Nations mission in Afghanistan wants greater protection for the country’s minority Shiite community.

