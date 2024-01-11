Mississippi’s capital is under a boil water order after E. coli bacteria is found in city’s supply

JACKSON, MISS. (AP) — State health officials have told residents in Mississippi’s capital to boil their tap water after traces of E. coli bacteria were found in the city’s supply. The manager of Jackson’s long-troubled water system disputed the test results while calling Thursday’s boil water order a setback for rebuilding public trust. The boil water notice, which officials also imposed in the Jackson suburb of Flowood, was issued days before the expected arrival of a blast of cold weather that could disrupt the water infrastructure. The order will last at least two full days as officials collect new samples for testing.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press/Report for America

