Pro-war Russian political activist questioned over alleged terrorism offenses, his lawyer says

The lawyer of Sergei Udaltsov, a Russian pro-war activist, says her client is being questioned over alleged terrorism offenses. Udaltsov heads the Left Front, a group of political parties who oppose President Vladimir Putin and are affiliated with Russia’s Communist Party. He was a prominent during the 2011-12 protests, which saw the biggest demonstrations in Russia since the collapse of the Soviet Union, and was briefly allied with now-imprisoned opposition politician Alexei Navalny. He has supported the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine and annexation of Crimea, while remaining critical of Putin. His lawyer Violetta Volkova told the state news agency Tass that he was taken away for questioning on Thursday.

By The Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.