Tons of trash clogs a river in Bosnia. It’s a seasonal problem that activists want an end to

VISEGRAD, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Tons of garbage floats down a river at least twice a year and ends up near the eastern Bosnian town of Visegrad behind a barrier installed by a local hydroelectric plant. An environmental activist said “new year, new problems or rather old problems with new garbage floating our way.” Garbage from unauthorized waste dumps dotting the Western Balkans is carried year-round by the Drina Rive and its tributaries in Bosnia, Serbia and Montenegro toward Visegrad and further on to the Danube River into which the Drina eventually flows.

