US Virgin Islands announces it will build its first artificial reef to protect itself from storms

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. Virgin Islands says it will soon build its first artificial reef to protect its coasts and help the U.S. territory become more resilient ahead of future storms. Officials said Thursday that the 18-foot (five-meter) by 12-foot (four-meter) reef will be installed near the coast around St. Thomas and is expected to be completed by July. The islands’ department of planning and natural resources said the project will be funded by more than $760,000 in federal money awarded to the University of the Virgin Islands after hurricanes Irma and Maria pounded the U.S. territory in 2017. The project comes as oceans grow warmer, leading to more powerful Atlantic hurricanes.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.