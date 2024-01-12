Former Pennsylvania defense attorney sentenced to jail for pressuring clients into sex

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A former Pennsylvania defense attorney who used to work as a county prosecutor has been sentenced to jail for preying on vulnerable clients for sex. The attorney general’s office says that between 2018 and 2022, Corey Kolcharno demanded sexual acts or materials in exchange for providing legal work. Prosecutors say he targeted women who struggled with addiction, had been sexually abused or had financial problems. Kolcharno pleaded guilty in Lackawanna County to four felony counts of promoting prostitution. He was sentenced Thursday to four months to nearly two years behind bars.

