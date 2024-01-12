Former Suriname dictator vanishes after being sentenced in killings of 15 political opponents

PARAMARIBO, Suriname (AP) — Former Suriname dictator Desi Bouterse, who was sentenced last month to 20 years in prison for the killings of 15 political opponents, has vanished after not turning himself in to authorities as planned. His wife, Ingrid Bouterse-Waldring, told reporters Friday that she did not know where he was. Meanwhile, dozens of backers of Bouterse and the National Democratic Party he chairs arrived at his house to show their support. The move prompted government officials to tighten security measures. Bouterse was sentenced on Dec. 20 after being found guilty in the 1982 killings, ending a historic 16-year legal process.

