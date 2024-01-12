Former US Sen. Herb Kohl remembered for his love of Wisconsin, Milwaukee Bucks
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former U.S. senator and owner of the Milwaukee Bucks Herb Kohl is being remembered for his love of both the city where he grew up and the state of Wisconsin at a memorial service attended by sports, political and business leaders. The 88-year-old Kohl died Dec. 27 after a brief illness. Speakers, including former President Barack Obama’s strategist David Axelrod, joked on Friday that the spotlight-shunning Kohl had ordered up a snowstorm to dampen attendance at his own memorial held at the Fiserv Forum where the Bucks play. Former Major League Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig spoke of his lifelong friendship with him and of Kohl’s love of the Milwaukee Bucks.