France’s youngest prime minister holds 1st Cabinet meeting with ambition to get ‘quick results’

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron’s office says new Prime Minister Gabriel Attal held his first Cabinet meeting on Friday with one motto: “work, work, work.” The 34-year-old Attal leads a relatively small team of 14 ministers who gathered around Macron at the French presidential palace. The government will be reinforced within days by additional junior ministers. Macron’s office says Attal’s smaller team is meant to be more efficient and “get quick results.” French governments usually count between 30 and 40 members. The change of government seeks to reflect a rejuvenated image, with fresh faces joining some high-profile ministers who keep their jobs.

