Lights, cameras, Clark: Iowa’s superstar guard gets prime-time spotlight Saturday on Fox

Caitlin Clark has set records on and off the court. The University of Iowa’s superstar guard is on track to do something never accomplished by a women’s basketball player — appear on all four broadcast networks in the same season. Clark and the third-ranked Hawkeyes host No. 14 Indiana on Saturday night on Fox. Iowa is featured in four of the six Big Ten regular-season women’s games that will air on either Fox or NBC. Both networks have left open the possibility of adding more games. Should the Hawkeyes reach the Big Ten Tournament final, that game will be on CBS. ABC will carry NCAA Women’s Tournament games on weekend afternoons in the first two weeks, along with the Women’s Final Four championship game in prime time on April 7.

