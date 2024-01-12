The Supreme Court will decide whether local anti-homeless laws are ‘cruel and unusual’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has agreed to review lower-court rulings that make it harder for cities in the western United States to prevent people from sleeping on the streets when there aren’t enough beds in homeless shelters. The justices said Friday they will hear an appeal from the city of Grants Pass, in southwest Oregon. The appeal has the backing of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, as well as other Democratic and Republican elected officials who have struggled to deal with homelessness brought on by rising housing costs and income inequality. The court’s action comes a day after another appellate ruling that blocked anti-camping ordinances in San Francisco.

