Trump levels unsubstantiated claims of collusion against New York AG as civil fraud trial wraps up

With his civil fraud trial drawing to a close, Donald Trump has leveled unsupported claims of collusion against New York’s Attorney General Letitia James for visits she made to the White House. It continues a pattern of the former president describing the multiple cases against him as a form of political persecution. Despite this, there is no evidence that President Joe Biden met with James during the visits, which White House logs show to be gatherings that included many people — sometimes hundreds. James is suing Trump under a state law that allows her to investigate allegations of persistent fraud in business dealings.

