Two Navy SEALs are missing after Thursday night mission off coast of Somalia
By LOLITA C. BALDOR and TARA COPP
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two U.S. Navy SEALs are missing after doing a nighttime boarding mission off the coast of Somalia, according to two U.S. officials. In a statement Saturday U.S. Central Command said that search and rescue operations are currently ongoing to locate the two sailors. The command said it would not release additional information on the incident until the personnel recovery mission is complete. The mission was not related to Operation Prosperity Guardian, the ongoing U.S. and international mission to provide protection to commercial vessels in the Red Sea, or the retaliatory strikes U.S. and U.K. warships have conducted in Yemen over the last two days, the official said.