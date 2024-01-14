A Japanese domestic flight returns to airport with crack on a cockpit window. No injuries reported.

TOKYO (AP) — An All Nippon Airways domestic flight turned back to Japan’s northern airport of Sapporo after a crack was found on the cockpit window, according to the airline and reports. ANA Flight 1182 was en route to Toyama airport in central Japan on Saturday but returned to New Chitose airport for repairs, the airline said. There were no report of injuries among the 65 people on board. The aircraft was a Boeing 737-800 — a different model from the Boeing 737 Max 9 that lost a panel while flying over the U.S. state of Oregon earlier this month.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.