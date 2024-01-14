A quiet Dutch village holds clues as European politics veer to the right

SINT WILLEBRORD, The Netherlands (AP) — Voters across the Netherlands have veered far to the right politically. The shift has been triggered by economic and cultural anxieties that have whipped up fears about immigrants. It’s an extreme example of a trend being felt across the continent that could tilt the outcome of this year’s European Union parliamentary election. In the quiet Dutch village of Sint Willebrord, nearly three out of four voters chose a virulently anti-migrant, anti-Muslim party in an election last year that shattered the Netherlands’ image as a welcoming, moderate country. Analysts say far-right parties are primed to gain influence over EU policies affecting everything from civil rights to gender issues to immigration.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.