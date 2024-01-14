5 migrants killed in another tragedy on perilous sea crossing from France to Britain

PARIS (AP) — French authorities say five people have been found dead in another maritime tragedy involving migrants trying to cross the dangerous English Channel from northern France. French maritime authorities for the sea lane and the North Sea said a migrant boat ran into difficulties overnight Sunday in the dark and winter cold. The five dead were recovered from the sea or found washed up along a beach in the French coastal village of Wimereux. The deaths and the rescue of dozens of other people again highlighted the perils of migrant crossings from France to Britain.

