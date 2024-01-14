Father of fallen NYPD officer who advocated for 9/11 compensation fund struck and killed by SUV

GALLOWAY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man who became a vocal advocate for families of 9/11 first responders following the death of his NYPD officer son has been struck and killed by an SUV. Joseph Zadroga was the father of Detective James Zadroga, who died of a respiratory ailment his family believes was linked to the time he spent at Ground Zero after the 2001 attacks. A 2010 federal law bearing the son’s name provides health benefits to first responders who fell ill after the attacks in 2001. Police say the elder Zadroga was struck and killed by the car of an 82-year-old driver in a hospital parking lot in Galloway, New Jersey, on Saturday afternoon.

