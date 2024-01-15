Horse racing in China’s gaming hub of Macao to end in April, after over 40 years

HONG KONG (AP) — The government in China’s gambling hub of Macao says there will be no more horse racing in the city, after over 40 years of history. Authorities say they will terminate their concession contract with the city’s jockey club in April. The gaming hub on China’s south coast near Hong Kong houses vibrant gambling businesses, which form a major pillar of its economy. But its jockey club, acquired by a consortium led by late casino tycoon Stanley Ho in 1991, has faced financial woes in recent years. Macao Horse Race Company had asked last year for the contract to be terminated, citing operational difficulties. A government official says horse-racing has been losing its appeal in recent years.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.