Philippine president congratulates Taiwan’s president-elect, strongly opposed by China

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has congratulated the winner of Taiwan’s presidential election, Lai Ching Te — who had been strongly opposed by China — saying in a statement that he looks forward to “close collaboration.” Marcos’ congratulatory message is likely to be frowned upon by China, which claims the self-governing island as its own territory to be taken under Beijing’s control by force if necessary. President-elect Lai has vowed to safeguard the island’s de-facto independence from China and further align it with other democracies.

