Washington state sues to block proposed merger of Kroger and Albertsons grocery chains

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state has sued to block the proposed merger of Kroger and Albertsons, two of the nation’s largest grocery chains. Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed the lawsuit Monday in King County Superior Court. The Seattle Times reported that Ferguson in his suit argued that the $25-billion deal would harm consumers and raise prices. According to the suit, Kroger and Albertsons have more than 300 locations in the state and account for more than half of its grocery sales. Kroger, which owns QFC and Fred Meyer, is seeking to acquire Albertsons, which owns Safeway. In a statement, Kroger said it remained in dialogue with state attorneys general and the Federal Trade Commission regarding the proposed merger.

