Who’s running for president? See a rundown of the 2024 candidates

Vivek Ramaswamy has suspended his campaign for president, cutting the field of Republican candidates to four. Ramaswamy made his announcement after former President Donald Trump easily won the Iowa caucuses on Monday. The wealthy biotech entrepreneur and conservative author finished fourth, behind Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley. Ramaswamy told supporters he is suspending his bid and endorsing Trump. The remaining GOP candidates are former Trump, DeSantis, Haley and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Trump has had a massive lead in polling as the campaign turns to next week’s New Hampshire primary.

