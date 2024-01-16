Coroner identifies woman found dead near where small plane crashed in ocean south of San Francisco

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A woman whose body was found in the water near where a small plane crashed into the ocean off the California coast has been identified as a 27-year-old San Francisco resident. The crash was reported Sunday by a 911 caller who said the plane was in obvious distress and appeared to go down near Half Moon Bay. The body was spotted Monday by the crew of a commercial fishing boat. The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office identified her Tuesday as Emma Willmer-Shiles. The National Transportation Safety Board says reports indicate the Cozy Mark IV was carrying the pilot and three other people. The Federal Aviation Administration had previously said it was believed two people were aboard.

