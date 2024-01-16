Italy’s regulations on charities keep migrant rescue ships from the Mediterranean

BARI, Italy (AP) — The year has gotten off to a slow start for a charity-run rescue ship that typically plies the Mediterranean Sea looking for migrants and refugees in distress. The Ocean Viking has been impounded in Italy for the second time in as many months. Italy’s hard-right-led government started regulating maritime rescue charities a year ago in hopes of curbing the arrival of asylum-seekers. Italian authorities now routinely assign privately operated rescue ships to ports that are hundreds of miles away from areas where migrants’ boats encounter trouble. Authorities also forbid the charity vessels from carrying out multiple rescue operations without authorization. Aid groups say Italy’s procedures leave vulnerable migrants to the sea’s whims for days.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.