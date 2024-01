CES in Las Vegas gives us a glimpse of where automakers believe vehicles are headed in the future. Here are the most significant trends Edmunds spotted, including integrated artificial intelligence systems, the latest in all-electric concept vehicles, and naturally, flying cars.

