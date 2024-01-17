Gunmen abduct volunteer searcher looking for her disappeared brother, kill her husband and son

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Gunmen burst into a home in central Mexico and abducted one of the volunteer searchers looking for the country’s 114,000 missing people, and killed her husband and son. Search activist Lorenza Cano was abducted from her home in the city of Salamanca, in the north central state of Guanajuato. Her husband and son tried to stop them and were killed. Cano’s volunteer group, Salamanca United in the Search for the Disappeared, said Tuesday the attack occurred late Monday. At least seven volunteer searchers have been killed in Mexico since 2021. The volunteer searchers conduct their own investigations, often relying on tips from former criminals, because the government isn’t able or willing to do so.

