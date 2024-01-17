Man accused of using golf club to fatally impale Minnesota store clerk ruled incompetent for trial

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The man accused of using a golf club to fatally impale a Minneapolis grocery store employee has been found mentally incompetent to stand trial on a murder charge. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Judicial Officer Danielle Mercurio on Tuesday ruled on the mental competency evaluation of Taylor Justin Schulz. Schulz was accused of second-degree murder in the killing of 66-year-old Robert Skafte on Dec. 8. Police say Skafte was beaten and impaled with a golf club inside the Oak Grove Grocery store. Skafte was a clerk at the store for nearly two decades and also an acclaimed ballet dancer. Mercurio’s decision was based on the opinion of a psychological examiner. Schulz has a history of mental illness.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.