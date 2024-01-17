Businessman Bernie Moreno, Trump’s Senate pick in Ohio, faced discrimination lawsuits, the AP finds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Associated Press review has found businessman and Trump-backed Ohio U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno faced lawsuits alleging discrimination against employees before he sold his high-end Cleveland car dealership. Two of the suits accused Moreno and Bernie Moreno Cos. of gender and age discrimination, respectively. The third alleged race discrimination against a dealership run by a BMC subsidiary. A campaign spokesman says two employees who sued Moreno directly now support his Republican Senate campaign. The spokesman says the Bogotá, Colombia, native prides himself on giving equal opportunities to all workers. Trump has endorsed Moreno in the three-way GOP primary, calling him a fighter. The March 19 primary winner faces Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown.

