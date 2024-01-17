Uniqlo sues Shein over alleged copy of its popular ‘Mary Poppins bag’

TOKYO (AP) — Uniqlo Co. has sued rival retailer Shein over a small shoulder bag the Japanese retailer said was an inferior and unlawful copy of its own hit product touted as the “Mary Poppins bag.” The lawsuit demanded Shein stop selling its product that Uniqlo said looks too much like its Round Mini Shoulder Bag. The Uniqlo bag is praised on TikTok and other social media as roomy but also light and compact. The Mary Poppins nickname refers to the 1964 musical starring Julie Andrews in which a nanny pulls just about anything from her magical carpet bag. Shein did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The lawsuit filed by Tokyo-based Fast Retailing Co. last month demands damages of over $1 million.

