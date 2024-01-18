British leader Sunak urges Parliament’s upper house to swiftly pass Rwanda migration plan

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has laid out a challenge to members of Parliament’s unelected upper chamber to swiftly pass his controversial plan to send some asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda. Sunak said Thursday that any attempt by the House of Lords to soften or delay the policy would “frustrate the will of the people.” Elected lawmakers in the House of Commons backed the bill on Wednesday. Sunak argues that deporting unauthorized asylum-seekers will deter people from making risky journeys across the English Channel. Many members of his Conservative Party think the policy doesn’t go far enough and will be vulnerable to court rulings.

