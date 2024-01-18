EU, AU, US say Sudan war and Somalia’s tension with Ethiopia threaten Horn of Africa’s stability

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The African Union, European Union, United Nations and United States are calling for an immediate cease-fire and constructive dialogue between warring factions in Sudan. They’re also calling for an end to tension between Somalia and Ethiopia over an agreement signed with Somalia’s breakaway region Somaliland. The groups say that the two issues are threatening regional stability in the Horn of Africa. Michael Hammer, the U.S. special envoy for the Horn of Africa, says the warring factions in Sudan should immediately end the fighting and adhere to their obligations under international humanitarian law and respect for human rights.

