Shooting inside popular mall in Kansas City, Missouri, injures 6

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Six people are wounded after gunfire broke out inside a popular shopping mall in Kansas City, Missouri. The shooting happened Wednesday evening at Crown Center. All six victims are expected to survive. Two were found in a food court area on the lower level. Police later learned that four other people went to a hospital in a private vehicle. Victims were mostly in the teens and 20s, but one victim was at least 50. Witnesses told police that a verbal argument between two groups of people led to the shooting. No arrests have been announced.

