UN: Palestinians are dying in hospitals as estimated 60,000 wounded overwhelm remaining doctors

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Palestinians are dying every day in Gaza’s overwhelmed remaining hospitals which can’t deal with the estimated 60,000 injured people and daily arrival of hundreds more hurt in Israeli’s military offensive, a U.N. health emergency expert said Wednesday, while a doctor with the International Rescue Committee said the situation in Gaza’s hospitals was the most extreme she had ever seen. The two health professionals, who recently left Gaza after weeks working in hospitals, described overwhelmed doctors trying to save the lives of thousands of wounded people amid collapsing hospitals that have turned into impromptu refugee camps.

