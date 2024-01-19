Man sentenced to life plus 30 years in 2018 California spa bombing that killed his ex-girlfriend

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man has been sentenced to two life sentences plus 30 years for blowing up his ex-girlfriend’s spa business in 2018 with a package bomb, killing her and seriously injuring two clients. The sentencing of Stephen Beal happened Friday in federal court in downtown Los Angeles. Beal was convicted in last July in the May 15, 2018 bombing at an Aliso Viejo spa, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Los Angeles. Ildiko Krajnyak was killed in the fiery blast. Beal was a partner in the business and was jealous Krajnyak had been dating someone else after their relationship ended.

