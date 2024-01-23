Canada is preparing for a second Trump presidency. Trudeau says Trump ‘represents uncertainty’

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s government is preparing for the possibility that Donald Trump could reach the White House again. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday at a Cabinet retreat that Trump “represents uncertainty.” But he said that his government was able to manage Trump previously by showing that Canada and the U.S. can create economic growth on both sides of the border. Trump is eyeing a win in New Hampshire’s Republican primary and his second straight victory in his quest for the 2024 GOP nomination after producing a commanding triumph in Iowa. Trudeau’s Cabinet has been discussing the Nov. 7 presidential election at a retreat in Montreal and the prospect that Trump could return to the White House.

