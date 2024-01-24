Company seeking to mine near Okefenokee will pay $20,000 to settle environmental violation claims

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The company seeking permits to mine minerals just outside the Okefenokee Swamp’s vast wildlife refuge has agreed to pay a $20,000 fine to Georgia environmental regulators. The state Environmental Protection Division says in a consent order signed Tuesday that Twin Pines Minerals violated requirements that a professional geologist or engineer supervise drilling for soil samples collected for its mining application. Twin Pines attorney Lewis Jones says the company denies the violations but agreed to settle the claims to move forward with the project. Twin Pines has been seeking the mining permits since 2019. Scientists have warned that mining near the swamp’s edge could irreparably harm its ability to hold water.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.