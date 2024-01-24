Jodie Foster’s back, ‘Barbie’ brings novel numbers and other Oscar nomination facts and figures

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Here’s a look at some notable facts and figures from this year’s Oscar nominations. Jodie Foster was nominated for the first time in nearly 30 years with her best supporting actress nomination for “Nyad.” It’s her fifth nomination and she’s won twice. Composer John Williams broke his own record for oldest nominee with his best original score nomination at 91 for “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” And for the first time, three films directed by women were nominated for best picture, but only one of those women — Justin Triet of ““Anatomy of a Fall” — was nominated for best director.

