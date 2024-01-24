Mexican tourist haven and silversmithing town of Taxco shuttered by gang killings and threats

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The bullet-ridden bodies of two detectives have been found on the outskirts of Taxco, a colonial town in central Mexico that draws throngs of tourists to its silver workshops. Prosecutors in the violence-plagued state of Guerrero said Wednesday that the two detectives worked for the state prosecutors office and had been reported missing the day before. The grisly discovery came as Taxco endured a days-long strike by private taxi and van drivers who had suffered threats from one of several drug gangs fighting for control of the area. The lack of transportation got so bad that the city government had to offer people rides in the back of police pickup trucks.

